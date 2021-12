Sylvester Stallone, actor and painter, sits in the exhibition "Sylvester Stallone - 75th Birthday Retrospective" at the Osthaus Museum in Hagen, Germany, Dec. 3, 2021. The Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone also has an artistic side. His work as a painter is now being shown in Germany for the first time - for the opening of the show he is coming personally to the Ruhr area in Hagen. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)

FOTO: Rolf Vennenbernd